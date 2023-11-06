AIIMS INI SS result for January 2024 session out on iniss.aiimsexams.ac.in, link here

The All India Institute o Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced results of the Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS). Candidates who appeared in the INI SS exam for admission to DM/MCh/MD-Hospital Administration courses in the January 2024 session can now go to the website iniss.aiimsexams.ac.in and check it. The direct link is given below. AIIMS announces INI-SS result 2024(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AIIMS has released a PDF containing course-wise roll numbers of qualified candidates.

AIIMS INI SS result 2024 direct link.

The computer based online examination was held on October 28. Qualified candidates are provisionally eligible for admission to AIIMS-New Delhi and all new AIIMS institutes, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER-Chandigarh, NIMHANS-Bengaluru and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

How to check INI CET January 2024 results

Go to the website iniss.aiimsexams.ac.in. Open the link ‘Roll Number wise list of Provisionally Qualified Candidates in Institute of National Importance Super-Speciality (INI-SS) Entrance Test for January 2024 Session’. Open the PDF and look for your roll number. Download the PDF for future uses.

For further details, candidates should visit the exam website.

