AIIMS INI SS Result: Merit list out for January 2024 session at aiimsexams.ac.in, links here

AIIMS INI SS Result: Merit list out for January 2024 session at aiimsexams.ac.in, links here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 23, 2023 01:26 PM IST

AIIMS INI SS Result merit list for January 2024 session has been released. The direct links to check results is given here.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released the merit list of AIIMS INI SS Result. The merit list has been released for the January 2024 session. Candidates who want to check the merit lists can find it on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI SS Result: Merit list out for January 2024 session, links here

The Institute has released two merit lists- the AIIMS merit list and the Common merit list. The common merit list contains lists for all provisionally qualified candidates for online institute allocation for PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Thiruvananthapuram. The AIIMS merit list includes eligible or qualified candidates for online institute allocation/ admission at AIIMS New Delhi and Nine other AIIMS.

Direct link to check AIIMS merit list

Direct link to check Common merit list

AIIMS INI SS Result: How to check merit lists

To check the lists, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on AIIMS INI SS Result merit list available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the names.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Online Choice will be obtained from candidates as qualified for various Institutes as applicable in order of preference for allocation as per merit as applicable under Common Merit List (CML) & AIIMS Merit List (AML) for all participating Institutes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

