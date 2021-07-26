AIIMS INICET Result 2021 likely to be declared today, here’s how to check

All India Institute of Medical Sciences will likely declare AIIMS INICET Result 2021 on July 26, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for INICET for PG courses can check their results on the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in. The examination was conducted on July 22, 2021 across the country at various centres.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 16 and the result was expected on July 22, 2021. The final seat position for admission to PG courses of INIs for INICET July session was released by the Institute on July 21, 2021. Candidates can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

AIIMS INICET Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of AIIMS on aiimsexams.ac.in.

• Click on AIIMS INICET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A PDF file will open where candidates can check their results.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The score card will have INICET roll number, category, all India Rank secured, category rank, percentile scores and remarks. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS.