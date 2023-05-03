All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to release AIIMS INISS Result 2023 on May 5, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Institute of National Importance Super Speciality exam can check the results on the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INISS Result 2023 expected to be out on May 5 at aiimsexams.ac.in(Hindustan Times)

The written test through online CBT mode was conducted on April 29, 2023. All the appeared candidates can check the results through these simple steps given below.

AIIMS INISS Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on Academic Courses link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on AIIMS INISS link.

Again a new page will open where AIIMS INISS Result 2023 link will be available.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The course will begin on July 1 and last date for admission in the course is till August 31, 2023. AIIMS INISS is an entrance test for admission into DM/ M.Ch/ MD Hospital Administration Courses at INI for Medical Education namely AIIS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology.