All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared AIIMS NORCET Final Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-4) can check the results through the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET Final Result 2023 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

The online CBT examination was held on June 3, 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AIIMS NORCET Final Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS NORCET Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Allocation of seats will be made in order of merit out of choices made by the candidate in order of preference. A candidate to whom a seat has been allocated out of any choice filled is mandatorily required to join the allocated seat subject to eligibility as applicable.

The NORCET Merit List is valid for a period 6 months from its declaration or the declaration of the next NORCET merit list, whichever is earlier. For more related details candidates can check the official site of AIIMS NORCET.

