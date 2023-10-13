AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 for Stage 2 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in, direct link here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has declared AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 for Stage 2. Candidates who have appeared for Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test Stage 2 can check the result through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 for Stage 2 declared at aiimsexams.ac.in, link here

The online CBT exam was conducted on October 7, 2023 for recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer.

The roll numbers of the provisionally qualified candidates have been shared by the Institute. To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AIIMS NORCET Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Click on AIIMS NORCET Result 2023 for Stage 2 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Merit List of qualified candidates shall be prepared based on performance in CBT as per qualifying criteria in Stage II NORCET Mains. The NORCET Merit List is valid for a period 6 months from its declaration or the declaration of the next NORCET merit list, whichever is earlier. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.

