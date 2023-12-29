close_game
AILET BA LLB round 1 seat allotment result 2024 released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 29, 2023 12:00 PM IST

National Law University (NLU) Delhi releases 1st allotment list for B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme.

National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the 1st allotment list for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme on December 29. Candidates can check the first provisional merit list of selected candidates through the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

NLU Delhi releases 1st allotment list for B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme
“Candidates listed in the First Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) Programme (ANNEXURE–A) are required to pay a sum of Rs.50,000.00 as Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee by 11:00 am on January 4, 2024, failing which the offer of admission shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit among those registered for the Online counselling”, reads the official notification.

For admission to the B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) Program, only candidates who registered for online counselling and paid the counselling fee by 11:00 a.m. on December 26, 2023, have been considered for inclusion in the First Provisional Merit List.

Direct link to check AILET BA LLB round 1 seat allotment result

AILET BA LLB round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, click on the "1st Provisional Merit List B.A.LL.B.(Hons.)"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the seat allotment results

Take print for future reference.

Exam and College Guide
