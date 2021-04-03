AIMA MAT February Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

All India Management Association has declared AIMA MAT February Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Management Aptitude Test can check their result through the official site of AIMA on mat.aima.in. The Phase 1 examination was conducted on February 20 and Phase 2 examination on March 24, 2021.

AIMA MAT score card will contain the scores obtained by the candidates. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result

AIMA MAT February Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of AIMA on mat.aima.in.

• Click on Result link available on the top bar.

• A new page will open where candidates can check their AIMA MAT February Result 2021 by entering the login details.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The AIMA MAT scores is accepted by all the AICTE- approved institutions, university departments, and affiliated colleges for admission to MBA and allied programs to over 600 business schools in India.