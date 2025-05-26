Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AISSEE Result 2025: Check list of qualified and non-qualified candidates of Sainik School entrance exam results

ByHT Education Desk
May 26, 2025 08:42 PM IST

NTA had declared AISSEE Result 2025 on May 22, 2025. The exam was conducted on April 5, 2025. 

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the list of qualified and non-qualified students who appeared in the Sainik School entrance exams. Candidates can check the list on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

AISSEE Result 2025: The list of qualified and non-qualified candidates of Sainik School entrance exam results can be checked via the direct link given here.
AISSEE Result 2025: The list of qualified and non-qualified candidates of Sainik School entrance exam results can be checked via the direct link given here.

Direct link to check list of qualified & non-qualified candidates for Class 9

Direct link to check list of qualified & non-qualified candidates for Class 6

NTA had declared AISSEE Result 2025 on May 22, 2025. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination was conducted on April 5, 2025. The examination for Class 6 was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, while the examination for Class 9 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

Also read: AISSEE Result 2025: Sainik School entrance exam results out at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/, direct link here

The examination was held on OMR answer sheets for admission to both Class 6 and Class 9.

It may be mentioned here admissions in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-Counselling mode conducted by Sainik Schools Society only. 

AISSEE Result 2025: How to download list of qualified and non-qualified candidates

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check list of qualified and non-qualified candidates for Class 6 or 9 as required. 

3. The PDF will be displayed on the screen. 

4. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of AISSEE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 10th Result 2025 News Live, Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live, RBSE 8th Result Live, RBSE 5th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 8th Result.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 10th Result 2025 News Live, Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025 Live, RBSE 8th Result Live, RBSE 5th Result, RBSE 10th Result, RBSE 8th Result.
News / Education News / Exam Results / AISSEE Result 2025: Check list of qualified and non-qualified candidates of Sainik School entrance exam results
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On