AISSEE Result 2025: Check list of qualified and non-qualified candidates of Sainik School entrance exam results
NTA had declared AISSEE Result 2025 on May 22, 2025. The exam was conducted on April 5, 2025.
National Testing Agency, NTA has released the list of qualified and non-qualified students who appeared in the Sainik School entrance exams. Candidates can check the list on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.
Direct link to check list of qualified & non-qualified candidates for Class 9
Direct link to check list of qualified & non-qualified candidates for Class 6
NTA had declared AISSEE Result 2025 on May 22, 2025. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination was conducted on April 5, 2025. The examination for Class 6 was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, while the examination for Class 9 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
The examination was held on OMR answer sheets for admission to both Class 6 and Class 9.
It may be mentioned here admissions in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-Counselling mode conducted by Sainik Schools Society only.
AISSEE Result 2025: How to download list of qualified and non-qualified candidates
1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.
2. On the home page, click on the link to check list of qualified and non-qualified candidates for Class 6 or 9 as required.
3. The PDF will be displayed on the screen.
4. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of AISSEE.