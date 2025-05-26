AISSEE Result 2025: Check list of qualified and non-qualified candidates of Sainik School entrance exam results

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the list of qualified and non-qualified students who appeared in the Sainik School entrance exams. Candidates can check the list on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. AISSEE Result 2025: The list of qualified and non-qualified candidates of Sainik School entrance exam results can be checked via the direct link given here.

Direct link to check list of qualified & non-qualified candidates for Class 9

Direct link to check list of qualified & non-qualified candidates for Class 6

NTA had declared AISSEE Result 2025 on May 22, 2025. The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination was conducted on April 5, 2025. The examination for Class 6 was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, while the examination for Class 9 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The examination was held on OMR answer sheets for admission to both Class 6 and Class 9.

It may be mentioned here admissions in Sainik Schools and New Sainik Schools will be through e-Counselling mode conducted by Sainik Schools Society only.

AISSEE Result 2025: How to download list of qualified and non-qualified candidates

1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check list of qualified and non-qualified candidates for Class 6 or 9 as required.

3. The PDF will be displayed on the screen.

4. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

