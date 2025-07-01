Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Uttar Pradesh has declared AKTU One View Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in. AKTU One View Result 2025 declared at aktu.ac.in, direct link to check here

The details required to check result is the roll number. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AKTU One View Result 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of AKTU at aktu.ac.in.

2. Click on AKTU One View Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AKTU.