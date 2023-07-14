Home / Education / Exam Results / Anna University UG Result 2023 for April/ May exams out, here’s how to check

Anna University UG Result 2023 for April/ May exams out, here’s how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 14, 2023 07:20 PM IST

Anna University UG Result 2023 for April/ May exams have been declared. Candidates can follow the steps to check results.

Controller of Examinations, Anna University has released Anna University UG Result 2023 for April/ May exams. The results have been declared for UG final year examination. Candidates who want to check the results can do it through the official site of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.

Anna University UG Result 2023 for April/ May exams out, here’s how to check
Anna University UG Result 2023 for April/ May exams out, here’s how to check

The examination was conducted in April- May 2023. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Anna University UG Result 2023

Anna University UG Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of Anna University at coe1.annauniv.edu.
  • Go to students login box and enter the required details.
  • Once done, click on login.
  • Click on Anna University UG Result 2023 link available on the page.
  • Your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the results can apply for revaluation. To do it, they will have to first apply for photocopy of his/her answer sheets by paying 300/- per script on or before July 19, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Anna University.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out