AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2024 Result Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAMCET result soon. The APSCHE will publish the result of the the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET 2024) on its official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in....Read More

Candidates can check EAMCET results using registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Provisional answer keys of AP EAMCET have been released for both Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) and Engineering streams and the result is expected next. The council has also shared question papers and candidates' responses which may be used to calculate scores using the answer key.

When declared, candidates can check the AP EAMCET result and download rank cards using their login details. The council is also expected to share names of EAMCET toppers of both streams, category-wise cut-offs and other details along with the result.

The AP EAMCET exam for the AP stream took place on May 16 and 17. The Engineering exam was held from May 18 to May 23.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on AP EAMCET/EAPCET result