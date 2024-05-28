AP EAMCET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh EAPCET rank cards awaited
AP EAMCET/EAPCET 2024 Result Live Updates: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is expected to announce the AP EAMCET result soon. The APSCHE will publish the result of the the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET 2024) on its official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in....Read More
Candidates can check EAMCET results using registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.
Provisional answer keys of AP EAMCET have been released for both Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) and Engineering streams and the result is expected next. The council has also shared question papers and candidates' responses which may be used to calculate scores using the answer key.
When declared, candidates can check the AP EAMCET result and download rank cards using their login details. The council is also expected to share names of EAMCET toppers of both streams, category-wise cut-offs and other details along with the result.
The AP EAMCET exam for the AP stream took place on May 16 and 17. The Engineering exam was held from May 18 to May 23.
AP EAMCET Result 2024: Got difficult paper in exam? Here's what happens next
The APSCHE said that the AP EAMCET exam was held in multiple sessions but based on the same syllabus and pattern.
Since the paper was different for each question, the candidates' comparison of the difficulty level of questions cannot be overruled. The APSCHE has therefore decided to use normalisation to eliminate any such variations in the difficulty levels of papers.
“…it may be noted that utmost care will be taken so that all the papers are of same standard. Further, it is decided to adopt a normalization process to eliminate any such variations in the difficulty level of various sessions. The Normalization procedure that has been adopted for AP EAPCET-2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023 is being continued for AP EAPCET-2024 also,” it said.
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Shift timings
The AP EAMCET exam was held in two shifts – from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: When was exam conducted
The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17.
For Engineering, the test was held from May 18 to 23.
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Login credentials required to check AP EAPCET rank cards
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Students can check the AP EAPCET rank cards using these details-
- Registration number
- AP EAPCET hall ticket number
- Date of birth.
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: Toppers' list will be shared
AP EAMCET Result 2024 Live: The APSCHE will reveal the names of Engineering and Agriculture, Pharmacy (AP) stream toppers and their scores. The council will also share the number of candidates, category-wise result and other details.
AP EAMCET Result 2024: Who conducted exam this year
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) conducted the EAMCET or EAPCET exam this year on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The result is expected soon.
AP EAMCET Result 2024: List of courses offered
AP EAMCET-qualified candidates are eligible to apply for admission to the following courses-
- Engineering, Bio-Technology, B.Tech (Dairy Technology), B.Tech (Agri. Engg), B.Tech (Food Science and Technology)
- B.Sc. ( Ag)/ B.Sc. ( Hort) / B.V.Sc. & A.H /B.F.Sc.
- B.Pharmcy and Pharma. D.
- B.Sc.(Nursing)
AP EAMCET 2024 result: Counselling details will be announced next
After the AP EAMCET result, selected candidates have to participate in the online counselling process to get admission to their preferred institutions and courses. The detailed notification and schedule for the AP EAMCET counselling will be shared after the announcement of result.
AP EAMCET result 2024: How to download rank cards
- Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET
- Open the AP EAMCET/EAPCET rank card download link
- Provide your login details.
- Check and download the EAMCET result/rank card.
Where to check AP EAMCET 2024 result
The candidates who have appeared in the AP EAMCET entrance test can check their marks on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET after it is announced. An official confirmation on the AP EAMCET result date and time is awaited.
AP EAMCET result 2024 expected soon
Results of the Andhra Pradesh EAMCET exam are exptected soon. The test was held from May 16-23 for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) streams and provisional answer keys have been released. The result will be published next on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.