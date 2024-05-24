AP EAMCET answer key 2024 released for Engineering on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, link to download EAPCET key

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the provisional answer key of the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET 2024) for the Engineering stream. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the AP EAMCET answer key from cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The direct link and other details are below. AP EAMCET Engineering answer key 2024 out (cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, screenshot)

Along with the answer key, the commission has also published candidates' responses and question papers for the entrance test.

Those who have any objections to the preliminary answer key of AP EAMCET can submit it up to May 26, 10 am.

"The Preliminary Keys for AP EAPCET-2024 (Engineering) are published. The last date for the receipt of Objections is 26-05-2024 at 10:00 AM," reads a message displayed on the official website.

The Preliminary Keys for AP EAPCET-2024 (Agriculture and Pharmacy) streams were published yesterday.

AP EAMCET answer key and question papers download links

AP EAMCET candidates' response sheets

AP EAMCET objection window

Those who want to send feedback to the provisional answer key of the Agriculture and Pharmay stream can do it up to May 25, 10 am.

Steps to check the AP EAMCET/EAPCET answer key

Open the official website at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Go to the AP EAMCET answer key, question paper or response sheet download tab, as needed.

Provide the requested login information.

Submit and check the answer key, question papers and/or your responses.

The AP EAMCET exam for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream was held on May 16 and 17. The AP EAMCET Engineering exam was held from May 18 to May 23.