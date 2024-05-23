 AP EAMCET answer key 2024 released for Agriculture, Pharmacy on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
AP EAMCET answer key 2024 released for Agriculture, Pharmacy on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 23, 2024 02:06 PM IST

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024: Candidates can check the AP EAMCET answer key for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

AP EAMCET Answer Key 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the provisional answer key for the Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET 2024). Candidates who will appear in the exam can check the AP EAMCET answer key for the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The direct link and other details are mentioned below.

AP EAMCET answer key 2024 released for Agriculture, Pharmacy stream (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
AP EAMCET answer key 2024 released for Agriculture, Pharmacy stream (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Along with the AP EAMCEt answer key, the APSCHE has also published candidates; responses and question papers.

AP EAMCET answer key with question papers

AP EAMCET candidates' responses

The commission has also started the objection window:

AP EAMCET objection window 

Those who want to send feedback to the provisional answer key of the Agriculture and Pharmay stream can do it up to May 25, 10 am.

How to download AP EAMCET/EAPCET answer key

  1. Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
  2. Open the AP EAMCET answer key, question paper or response sheet download link, as required.
  3. Enter your login details.
  4. Submit and check the provisional answer key of EAMCET.

As per the exam schedule, the provisional answer key of the AP EAMCET Engineering exam will be published tomorrow, May 24.

The Agriculture and Pharmacy exam was held on May 16 and 17. The Engineering exam started on May 18 and will end on May 23.

For further information, candidates can check the official website of the examination.

