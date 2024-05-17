AP EAPCET 2024: Exam from tomorrow, important guidelines for candidates appearing in AP EAMCET

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to conduct the engineering exams of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) tomorrow, May 18 to May 23, 2024. AP EAPCET 2024: Read the important exam instructions to remember for candidates appearing in AP EAMCET. (Representative image)

Notably, the AP EAPCET 2024 began on May 16, wherein examinations of pharmacy and agriculture streams were held on the first day and today (May 17). The examinations are being held for three hours in two sessions – the first session begins from 9 am to 12 pm, while the second session begins from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Now, candidates must be aware of the guidelines and instructions before appearing for the exam. In this article, we will look at the set of guidelines issued by the APSCHE.

Documents needed:

Hall Ticket and the filled Online Application Form with duly affixed recent colour photograph attested by Gazetted Officer (or) Principal of the College where the candidate has studied the qualifying examination.

Candidates must put in their signature and left-hand thumb impression on the spaces provided in the application form in the presence of the invigilator.

An attested copy of the Caste certificate (in case of SC/ST category candidates only) should also be brought.

Important instructions:

The Hall ticket is an important document and candidates are required to preserve it carefully. Any tampering of the Hall Ticket will automatically lead to the disqualification of the candidate.

Candidates should arrive at the online examination center two hours before the commencement of the examination. Candidates late by even a minute from the scheduled time of the exam will not be allowed to enter.

If a candidate fails to appear in the given slot, he/she will be treated as absent.

Items allowed: A good Ball ballpoint pen (for rough work, working sheets will be provided by the Test Centre).

Items prohibited: Any textual material, Calculators, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, printed or written material, bits of paper, mobile phone, pager, or any other device.

If a candidate is found to have any of the prohibited items, his/her candidature will be cancelled, and he/she will be debarred from future examinations. The equipment will also be seized.

The Entrance test is conducted for 3 hours and the question paper consists of a total of 160 questions comprising 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 questions in Physics, and 40 questions in Chemistry.

There is only one correct response for each question out of four responses given. No negative marking or deduction from the total score will be made if no response is indicated for a question.

All calculations/writing work is to be done only on the rough sheet provided. Once exams conclude, the rough sheets are to be handed over to the invigilator on duty. Candidates are required to write their Hall Ticket number on the rough sheets.

Exam guidelines: