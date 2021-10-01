Home / Education / Exam Results / AP ECET Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check
AP ECET Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check(Unsplash)
AP ECET Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check(Unsplash)
exam results

AP ECET Result 2021 releasing today, here’s how to check

AP ECET Result 2021 will be released today, October 1, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can follow the steps given below to check the result. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 08:14 AM IST

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU will release AP ECET Result 2021 on October 1, 2021. The final answer key will also release today along with the result. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test can check the result through the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in. The examination was conducted on September 19 across the state. 

As per the official website, candidates can download the rank cards from October 5, 2021 onwards. The student will be ranked (Integrated Merit Rank) based on the marks obtained by him/her in the APECET [FDH & B.Sc.(with Mathematics as one of the optional subjects)]-2021 Examination.

AP ECET Result 2021: How to check 

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of APSCHE on sche.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP ECET Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The University will not entertain any case of re-totalling and revaluation after declaration of result. Candidates will be ranked in the order of merit in APECET 2021, separately in each branch of Engineering Course.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ecet ap ecet rank card ap ecet exam + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.