Home / Education / Exam Results / AP POLYCET Result 2021 declared, direct link to download rank card here
AP POLYCET Result 2021 declared, direct link to download rank card here
AP POLYCET Result 2021 declared, direct link to download rank card here
exam results

AP POLYCET Result 2021 declared, direct link to download rank card here

AP POLYCET Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check their result and rank card in the link given below. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:47 PM IST

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP POLYCET Result 2021 on September 15, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check their result on the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in along with the rank card. 

AP POLYCET examination was conducted on September 1, 2021 in the state at various exam centres. The minimum marks for declaring a candidate to have passed the examination shall be 25 percent i.e., 30 marks out of 120. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result and rank card here 

AP POLYCET Result 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in.
  • Click on AP POLYCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
  • Your result and rank card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks obtained at the entrance test shall be considered for the purpose of assigning rank, on the basis of which, selection shall be made for admission into diploma courses.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap polycet exam result education + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.