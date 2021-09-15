AP POLYCET Result 2021 declared, direct link to download rank card here

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP POLYCET Result 2021 on September 15, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can check their result on the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in along with the rank card.

AP POLYCET examination was conducted on September 1, 2021 in the state at various exam centres. The minimum marks for declaring a candidate to have passed the examination shall be 25 percent i.e., 30 marks out of 120. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result and rank card here

AP POLYCET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in.

Click on AP POLYCET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials and click on submit.

Your result and rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks obtained at the entrance test shall be considered for the purpose of assigning rank, on the basis of which, selection shall be made for admission into diploma courses.