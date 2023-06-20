Home / Education / Exam Results / AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023: Know how to check

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023: Know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 20, 2023 08:10 PM IST

AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 2 to June 10.

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is expected to announce the SSC Supplementary examination results in due course of time. Candidates will be able to check the AP SSC Supplementary examination results at the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 2 to June 10 across the state.

AP SSC Results 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the AP SSC supplementary results 2023

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

BSEAP has announced the AP SSC or class 10th, results on May 6. This year the overall pass percentage for the AP SSC was 72.26%. The overall pass percentage of boys in AP SSC result 2023 stands at 69.27 per cent. The girl's pass percentage is 75.38 %.

