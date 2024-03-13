Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi260C
Wednesday, Mar 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / education / exam results / AP TET 2024 Results live: Answer key out, TET result tomorrow at aptet.apcfss.in, here's how to check
    Live

    AP TET 2024 Results live: Answer key out, TET result tomorrow at aptet.apcfss.in, here's how to check

    Mar 13, 2024 6:26 PM IST
    AP TET 2024 Result live updates: TET results releasing on March 14 at aptet.apcfss.in.
    AP TET 2024 Result live updates
    AP TET 2024 Result live updates

    The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will release the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET February 2024) result tomorrow, March 14. Candidates can check the results on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in, once released. Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam took place from March 27 to 9. Questions, answers, and provisional answer keys for the tests scheduled for March 6 have been made available to candidates....Read More

    Follow the live blog for more details on AT TET 2024 final answer keys and results.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 13, 2024 6:26 PM IST

    AP TET result 2024: List of websites

    https://aptet.apcfss.in/

    Mar 13, 2024 6:26 PM IST

    AP TET result 2024: How to check final answer key

    Go to the official website of the examination, aptet.apcfss.in.

    Find and open the link for the final answer keys on the home page

    Enter your login credentials.

    Check and download the answer key.

    Mar 13, 2024 5:55 PM IST

    AP TET result 2024: Helpline number

    For any help, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.

    Mar 13, 2024 5:46 PM IST

    AP TET result 2024: Final answer key today

    The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will release the final answer keys of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET February 2024) today.

    Mar 13, 2024 5:43 PM IST

    AP TET result 2024: Answer key out

    The AP TET exam was held from February 27 to March 9, and provisional answer keys for exams up to March 6 are now available on the examination website.

    Mar 13, 2024 5:40 PM IST

    AP TET result 2024: Results tomorrow

    The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP TET result 2024 tomorrow, March 14.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes