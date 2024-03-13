AP TET 2024 Results live: Answer key out, TET result tomorrow at aptet.apcfss.in, here's how to check
The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will release the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET February 2024) result tomorrow, March 14. Candidates can check the results on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in, once released. Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam took place from March 27 to 9. Questions, answers, and provisional answer keys for the tests scheduled for March 6 have been made available to candidates....Read More
Follow the live blog for more details on AT TET 2024 final answer keys and results.
AP TET result 2024: List of websites
https://aptet.apcfss.in/
AP TET result 2024: How to check final answer key
Go to the official website of the examination, aptet.apcfss.in.
Find and open the link for the final answer keys on the home page
Enter your login credentials.
Check and download the answer key.
AP TET result 2024: Helpline number
For any help, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.
AP TET result 2024: Final answer key today
The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh will release the final answer keys of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET February 2024) today.
AP TET result 2024: Answer key out
The AP TET exam was held from February 27 to March 9, and provisional answer keys for exams up to March 6 are now available on the examination website.
AP TET result 2024: Results tomorrow
The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will release the AP TET result 2024 tomorrow, March 14.