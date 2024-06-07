Edit Profile
New Delhi
Friday, June 7, 2024
    AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET result awaited at aptet.apcfss.in, updates here

    June 7, 2024 11:39 AM IST
    AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET results is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates on results and other details.
    AP TET Results 2024 Live: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will likely declare AP TET Results 2024 soon. After announcement, the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test results will be available to candidates on the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in. The date and time of announcement of AP TET results is awaited....Read More

    The AP TET results was scheduled to release on March 14, which was postponed. Follow the live blog for more details on AT TET 2024 results, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 7, 2024 11:39 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: Validity of certificate

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: APTET certificate/ marks memo shall remain valid for life time. The certificate will also be made available in digi locker from date and time of TET result.

    June 7, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: Check helpline numbers

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: For any help, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.

    June 7, 2024 11:33 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    June 7, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: How to check

    Go to aptet.apcfss.in.

    On the home page, click on the result

    Enter your login details.

    Check and download the result

    Take print for future reference

    June 7, 2024 11:27 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: Websites to check

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: The official website of check the results is aptet.apcfss.in.

    June 7, 2024 11:25 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: What official notice said

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: The official notice issued by the Department reads, “With the implementation of the Election Code, the state government has sought permission from the Central Election Commission to announce the results of the teacher eligibility test and conduct teacher recruitment tests. As the Model Code of Conduct is in force, the Central Election Commission has directed that the announcement of teacher eligibility test results and teacher recruitment tests be postponed till the completion of the Model Code of Conduct.”

    June 7, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: Provisional and final answer key

    June 7, 2024 11:21 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    June 7, 2024 11:19 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: Where to check

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: After announcement, the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test results will be available to candidates on the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in.

    June 7, 2024 11:16 AM IST

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: Date and time

    AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET result date and time have not been shared yet.

