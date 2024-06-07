AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET result awaited at aptet.apcfss.in, updates here
AP TET Results 2024 Live: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will likely declare AP TET Results 2024 soon. After announcement, the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test results will be available to candidates on the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in. The date and time of announcement of AP TET results is awaited....Read More
Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam was conducted across the state from February 26 to March 9, 2024. The answer key was released on March 6, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 14, 2024.
The AP TET results was scheduled to release on March 14, which was postponed. Follow the live blog for more details on AT TET 2024 results, direct link and other details.
AP TET Results 2024 Live: Validity of certificate
AP TET Results 2024 Live: APTET certificate/ marks memo shall remain valid for life time. The certificate will also be made available in digi locker from date and time of TET result.
AP TET Results 2024 Live: Check helpline numbers
AP TET Results 2024 Live: For any help, candidates can call 9505619127, 9705655349, 8121947387 or 8125046997 between 10.30 AM to 1.00 PM and 1.30 PM to 5.00 PM on all working days.
AP TET Results 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam took place from February 26 to March 9, 2024.
AP TET Results 2024 Live: How to check
Go to aptet.apcfss.in.
On the home page, click on the result
Enter your login details.
Check and download the result
Take print for future reference
AP TET Results 2024 Live: Websites to check
AP TET Results 2024 Live: The official website of check the results is aptet.apcfss.in.
AP TET Results 2024 Live: What official notice said
AP TET Results 2024 Live: The official notice issued by the Department reads, “With the implementation of the Election Code, the state government has sought permission from the Central Election Commission to announce the results of the teacher eligibility test and conduct teacher recruitment tests. As the Model Code of Conduct is in force, the Central Election Commission has directed that the announcement of teacher eligibility test results and teacher recruitment tests be postponed till the completion of the Model Code of Conduct.”
AP TET Results 2024 Live: Provisional and final answer key
AP TET Results 2024 Live: The provisional answer key was released on March 6, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 14, 2024.
AP TET Results 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam was conducted across the state from February 26 to March 9, 2024.
AP TET Results 2024 Live: Where to check
AP TET Results 2024 Live: After announcement, the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test results will be available to candidates on the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in.
AP TET Results 2024 Live: Date and time
AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET result date and time have not been shared yet.