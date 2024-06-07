AP TET Results 2024 Live: Andhra Pradesh TET result awaited at aptet.apcfss.in, updates here

AP TET Results 2024 Live: The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh, will likely declare AP TET Results 2024 soon. After announcement, the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test results will be available to candidates on the official website of AP TET at aptet.apcfss.in. The date and time of announcement of AP TET results is awaited....Read More

Andhra Pradesh's state-level teacher eligibility exam was conducted across the state from February 26 to March 9, 2024. The answer key was released on March 6, 2024. The final answer key was released on March 14, 2024.

The AP TET results was scheduled to release on March 14, which was postponed. Follow the live blog for more details on AT TET 2024 results, direct link and other details.