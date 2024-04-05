Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Friday, Apr 5, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    APPSC Group 2 Result Live: Prelims results awaited, check latest updates

    Apr 5, 2024 3:31 PM IST
    The APPSC Group 2 preliminary screening test was conducted on February 25 in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1 pm.
    In an official notification to the candidates, the commission said the examination results would be declared in the next five to eight weeks.
    In an official notification to the candidates, the commission said the examination results would be declared in the next five to eight weeks.

    The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is expected to release the Group 2 result soon on the official website of the commission at psc.ap.gov.in. The APPSC Group 2 preliminary screening test was conducted on February 25 in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1 pm. In an official notification to the candidates, the commission said the examination results would be declared in the next five to eight weeks. ...Read More

    The APPSC group 2 exam answer key was issued on February 26 and objections to the preliminary key were invited between February 27 and 29.

    A total of 897 vacancies are expected to be filled through the APPSC Group 2 recruitment drive. The examination took place at 1327 venues in 24 districts of the state.

    A total of 4,83,525 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 4,63,517 downloaded the hall tickets, and 4,04,037 appeared for the examination. The overall attendance in the examination stood at 87.17 percent.

    When the APPSC Group 2 Result is out, candidates can find the direct link to check and download the results. Follow LIVE updates here:

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 5, 2024 3:31 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Result Live: Number of candidates who registered

    A total of 4,83,525 candidates registered for the APPSC Group 2 examination

    Apr 5, 2024 3:00 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Result Live: Number of vacancies

    A total of 897 vacancies are expected to be filled through the APPSC Group 2 recruitment drive. 

    Apr 5, 2024 2:50 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Result Live: Window to raise objections 

    The window to raise objections to the preliminary key were invited between February 27 and 29, 2024.

    Apr 5, 2024 2:40 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Result Live: Answer Key issued on

    The answer key for APPSC Group 2 examination was released on February 26, 2024.

    Apr 5, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Result Live: Where to check 

    Candidates can check the results on the official website of the commission at psc.ap.gov.in

    Apr 5, 2024 2:22 PM IST

    APPSC Group 2 Result Live: Prelims result awaited 

    Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission is expected the release the Group 2 Prelims result soon

    News education exam results APPSC Group 2 Result Live: Prelims results awaited, check latest updates
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes