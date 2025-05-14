Menu Explore
APRJC Result 2025 declared, direct link to check check AP Residential Junior Colleges entrance test results

ByHT Education Desk
May 14, 2025 08:14 PM IST

APRJC result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check check AP Residential Junior Colleges entrance test results is given below. 

Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared the results A.P. Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test, 2025, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results at aprs.apcfss.in.

APRJC Result 2025 has been declared, Candidates can download their rak cards via the direct link given here.
Candidates can download their results by entering details like ID and Date of Birth. 

Direct link to download APRJC result 2025

Notably, the exam was conducted for admission to 1425 seats at residential junior colleges of the state. The exam was for 150 marks and every section carried 50 marks.

With the declaration of results, the first phase counselling will take place for Andhra & Rayalaseema region: The dates are mentioned below: 

For MPC/ EET: May 20

For BPC/CGT: May 21

For MEC/CEC: May 22

APRJC result 2025: How to download results

Students can check their results by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at aprs.apcfss.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download APRJC Results 2025.
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. 
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference. 

For technical related help, students can contact at 9391005811. For other information, they can reach out on 8712625085, and to register complaints, candidates can contact at 9391005809.

Stay informed with the latest updates on GSEB Result 2025, Maharashtra Board Result and CBSE Board Result. Our dedicated coverage brings you timely information on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times Education. Get GSEB 12th Result 2025 and Maharashtra HSC Result with including Gujarat HSC Result Live and GUJCET Result Live updates as well.
