ASRB NET Result 2021 declared on asrb.org.in, here’s direct link to check

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has declared ASRB NET Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility Test (NET), Agricultural Research Service (ARS) & Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) Examination 2021 can check their result on the official site of ASRB on asrb.org.in.

The examination was held from August 23 to 27, 2021. A total of 2791 candidates have qualified in ARS 2021 examination in 48 disciplines, 11,058 candidates have qualified NET exam, as per the official notice. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

ASRB NET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of ASRB on asrb.org.in.

Click on ASRB NET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The ARS Main exam will be conducted on November 28, 2021 and STO examination interview will be conducted. The interview schedule will be notified separately.

Also, in the combined examination for NET 2021, ARS 2021 and STO, the candidature of some candidates has been cancelled. For more related details candidates can check the official site of ASRB.