Directorate of State Council of Educational Research and Training, SCERT, Assam has announced the new releasing date for Assam DElEd PET Result 2023. The Pre Entry Test result will be announced on September 24, 2023. Candidates can check the result through the official website of SCERT at scertpet.co.in. The result will be announced at 12 noon. Assam DElEd PET Result 2023 releasing tomorrow at scertpet.co.in

The official website reads, “Result of PET-2023 will be declared on 24th September 2023, 12:00 PM onwards.”

Assam DElEd PET Result 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check the result by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SCERT, Assam at scertpet.co.in.

Open the link to check DElEd PET results.

Key in your credentials and login.

Check and download the result.

For future uses, save a copy of your scorecard.

The Pre Entry Test 2023 was conducted on September 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

After declaration of district wise result with score & category wise rank, online counseling will be held where candidates will have to mandatorily give their preferences of TEIs where he/she intends to study. The revised dates of the online counselling will be shared by the Council soon. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SCERT.

