Home / Education / Exam Results / Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 releasing on November 6: Assam CM

Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 releasing on November 6: Assam CM

exam results
Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:45 AM IST

Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 will be declared tomorrow, November 6, 2022. The date of release of result was confirmed by Assam CM.

Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 releasing tomorrow: Assam CM (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 releasing tomorrow: Assam CM (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda, New Delhi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results 2022 dates. The Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 Results will be released on November 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official site of SEBA at sebaonline.org.

The announcement of the release date was made by CM on his official twitter account. The tweet reads, “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts.”

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through their application number and date of birth.

The ongoing recruitment drive in the state will fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of SEBA Online.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result. himanta biswa sarma
exam result. himanta biswa sarma

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out