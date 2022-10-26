Assam Grade 3 direct recruitment result expected soon, website to check results

Assam State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is expected to announce direct recruitment result for grade 3 posts soon. The official date and time for results is yet to be confirmed.

As seen during grade 4 results, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to announce the result date on social media.

When declared, candidates can check their selection status on the official result portal, sebaonline.org. There is no official alternative website to view results.

To access results, candidates need to use their application number and password.

Previously, results of the recruitment examination for grade 4 posts were declared.

The ongoing recruitment drive in the state will fill up 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies are for grade 3 and 13,341 are for grade 4 posts.

How to check Assam direct recruitment 2022 grade 3 result

Go to the official website, sebaonline.org.

On the home page, click on a link to view grade 3 result.

Enter your login details.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and save the page for future use.