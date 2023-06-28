Home / Education / Exam Results / Assam PAT Result 2023 declared at dte.assam.gov.in, direct link here

Assam PAT Result 2023 declared at dte.assam.gov.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 28, 2023 05:11 PM IST

Assam PAT Result 2023 has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has announced results of the Polytechnic Admission Test or PAT 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now go to dte.assam.gov.in and check their marks. The direct link has been provided below.

Assam PAT Result 2023 declared, direct link here
Assam PAT Result 2023 declared, direct link here

The date and time for Assam PAT result was confirmed by the state’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu via Twitter.

Candidates can check their results by clicking on the link “Polytechnic Admission Test-2023 results” on the DTE Assam portal. They are required to use roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

Direct link to check Assam PAT 2023 result.

How to check Assam PAT result 2023

Go to the website dte.assam.gov.in.

Now, open the PAT 2023 result page.

Enter roll number, date of birth and login.

Check your result and download the page.

The entrance exam for admission to Polytechnic courses in Assam was held on June 18. DTE Assam said that date and time for the online counselling process will be shared later through leading newspapers.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result.
exam result.
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out