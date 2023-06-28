Assam PAT Result 2023 declared at dte.assam.gov.in, direct link here

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Assam has announced results of the Polytechnic Admission Test or PAT 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can now go to dte.assam.gov.in and check their marks. The direct link has been provided below. Assam PAT Result 2023 declared, direct link here

The date and time for Assam PAT result was confirmed by the state’s Education Minister Ranoj Pegu via Twitter.

Candidates can check their results by clicking on the link “Polytechnic Admission Test-2023 results” on the DTE Assam portal. They are required to use roll number and date of birth as login credentials.

How to check Assam PAT result 2023

Go to the website dte.assam.gov.in.

Now, open the PAT 2023 result page.

Enter roll number, date of birth and login.

Check your result and download the page.

The entrance exam for admission to Polytechnic courses in Assam was held on June 18. DTE Assam said that date and time for the online counselling process will be shared later through leading newspapers.