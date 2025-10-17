The Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam will release the Assam TET Result 2025 on October 17, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for TET cum Recruitment Examination (TCR), 2024 can check the results through the official website of Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam at madhyamik.assam.gov.in. Assam TET Result 2025 to be out today at madhyamik.assam.gov.in, here's how to check

The results of TET cum Recruitment Examination (TCR), 2024 for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers and Graduate Teachers will be available for downloading from 10:30 A.M. of October 17, 2025. Candidates will have to login by entering their Application No. and Password used while filling up of the forms at the time of applying for the posts.

Assam TET Result 2025: How to check To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam at madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on Assam TET Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results of the candidates declared to be successful are provisional and subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria as prescribed in the Advertisements and veracity of the documents and declarations made by the candidates.

The candidates who have some query can reach out to technical support toll free number at 08042303631 (10 A.M. to 5 P.M.) (Monday to Saturday). For more related details candidates can check the official website of Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam.