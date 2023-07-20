Home / Education / Exam Results / ATMA admit card 2023 releasing today at atmaaims.com, know how to download

ATMA admit card 2023 releasing today at atmaaims.com, know how to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 20, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the ATMA admit card today at 5 pm.

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the ATMA admit card today, July 20 from 5 pm onwards. Candidates will be able to download the ATMA admit card using their PID and password. Candidates can download the ATMA admit cards at atmaaims.com.

ATMA admit card 2023 releasing today at atmaaims.com
ATMA admit card 2023 releasing today at atmaaims.com

The ATMA examination will be conducted on July 23 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The ATMA results will be announced on July 28.

Direct link to download ATMA admit card (link will be activated from 5 pm onwards)

ATMA Admit Card 2023: Know how to download

To download the ATMA admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official ATMA website at atmaaims.com.

On the homepage, click on the ATMA admit card 2023 download link.

Key in your PID and Password

ATMA admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out