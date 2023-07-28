ATMA result 2023 releasing today at atmaaims.com, know how to check
AIMS will release the ATMA July 2023 results for MBA, MMS, and PGDM courses. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website.
The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) will release the result of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) July 2023 for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at atmaaims.com.
The ATMA examination was conducted on July 23 from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Direct link to download the results (link will be activated in the evening)
ATMA July 2023 result: Know how to check
To check the ATMA July 2023 results candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the ATMA website at www.atmaaims.com
On the homepage, click on the ATMA results 2023
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) is the eligibility test for MBA and MMS courses also in addition to PGDM courses in the state of Maharashtra for the academic year 2023 and 2024.
