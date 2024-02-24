Association of Indian Management Schools has declared ATMA Result 2024 on February 24, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for AIMS Test for Management Admission can find the direct link to check results on the official website of ATMA at atmaaims.com. ATMA Result 2024 declared, direct link to check here

The examination was conducted on February 18, 2024. Questions on analytical reasoning skills, verbal skills and quantitative skills were asked in the exam to assess the candidate appearing for the exam. The duration of the examination was for 3 hours.

Direct link to check ATMA Result 2024

ATMA Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of ATMA at atmaaims.com.

Click on ATMA Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

ATMA is a single-window test for admissions to numerous Post-Graduate Management Programs like MBA, PGDM, MCA, MMS and other management postgraduate courses. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ATMA.