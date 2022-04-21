Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Result 2022 declared, direct link here

Bank of Maharashtra has declared Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Result 2022. The written exam result can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of Bank of Maharashtra on bankofmaharashtra.in. The online examination was conducted on March 12, 2022.

Those candidates who will qualify the written examination are eligible to appear for the interview round. The candidates eligible for interview as per criteria laid down in recruitment notification shall be called in due course to attend interview through Video Conference at the nearest Zonal Office of the Bank.

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

Bank of Maharashtra Generalist Officer Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Bank of Maharashtra on bankofmaharashtra.in.

Click on Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current openings.

Press Generalist Officer link available on the newly opened page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts of Generalist Officer posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on February 5 and ended on February 22, 2022.