Bureau of Indian Standards has released BIS Result 2024 for Group A, B and C posts. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Director, Assistant, Assistant Section Officer, Stenographer, Technical Assistant, Senior Technician and Technician posts can check the results through the official website of BIS at bis.gov.in. BIS Result 2024 for Group A, B and C posts out at bis.gov.in, direct link here

The online examination was held on November 19 and November 21, 2024. The examination was held in three shifts- first shift from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, second shift was held from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm on November 19. On November 21, the exam was held in third shift- from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

CAT Result 2024 Declared: 1 girl, 13 boys scored 100 percentile, details here

The examination on November 19 was held for Assistant Section Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Personal Assistant, Technician (Electrician/ Wireman), Technician Assistant (Lab), Stenographer, Assistant (CAD) and the examination on November 21 was held for Senior Secretariat Assistant, Assistant Director (Fin, M&CA, & Hindi) and Senior Technician.

BIS Result 2024: How to check Group A, B and C

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

Visit the official website of BIS at bis.gov.in.

Click on career opportunities link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on result link.

A new page will again open where candidates will have to click on the result link.

Check the roll number and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIS.