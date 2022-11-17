BPSC 67th Prelims result declared on bpsc.bih.nic.in, direct link here

BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims. Candidates can go to the official website of the commission to check their results.

Direct link to check BPSC 67th CCE prelims results

Websites to check BPSC prelims results are bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 67th prelims result direct link

How to check BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022

Go to official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the 67th CCE Prelims result link.

Open the PDF file of results.

Find your result using roll number.

As per official information, over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar this year. The preliminary exam has been surrounded by controversies as it had been cancelled multiple times. First, the exam took place on May 8 but was declared cancelled on the same day as the paper got leaked. The commission then announced the exam will be held in two days and later rolled back the decision.

A re-exam was finally held on September 30 and as per officials of the commission, around 4.75 lakh candidates took it.

The preliminary answer key of the test was published a few days after the exam and objections were invited from students till October 12.