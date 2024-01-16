BPSC 68th CCE Final result out, 322 candidates qualify

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced results of the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates can check it on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC 68th CCE Final result out (File Photo)

The interview round for 867 mains-qualified candidates was held from January 8 to 15 and of them, 812 candidates appeared for the interview, the commission said.

BPSC 68th CCE final result: Direct link

The cut-off marks for unreserved category candidates in the written exam are 447 and it is 532 in the final exam, the commission said.

How to check BPSC 68th CCE Final result 2023