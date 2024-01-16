close_game
BPSC 68th CCE Final result out, 322 candidates qualify

BPSC 68th CCE Final result out, 322 candidates qualify

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 16, 2024 09:05 AM IST

Candidates can check it on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced results of the 68th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates can check it on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 68th CCE Final result out (File Photo)
BPSC 68th CCE Final result out (File Photo)

The interview round for 867 mains-qualified candidates was held from January 8 to 15 and of them, 812 candidates appeared for the interview, the commission said.

BPSC 68th CCE final result: Direct link

The cut-off marks for unreserved category candidates in the written exam are 447 and it is 532 in the final exam, the commission said.

How to check BPSC 68th CCE Final result 2023

  1. Go to the commission's website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  2. Open the link to view the final result of the 68th Combined Competitive examination.
  3. A PDF will open.
  4. Names of qualified candidates and other details have been mentioned in the PDF. Download it and check results.

Follow Us On