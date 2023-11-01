BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Integrated CCE results awaited

BPSC 69th CCE Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce results of the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE 2023) on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The final answer key was released recently and results are expected next. BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

The exam is being held for a total of 475 vacancies. When announced, the direct link to check results will be shared here.

BPSC is also expected to publish individual scorecards of the examination on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Follow this live blog for all the latest information on the BPSC CCE Prelims exam and results