News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Integrated CCE results awaited
Live

BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: Integrated CCE results awaited

Nov 01, 2023 03:50 PM IST
BPSC 69th CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates: The final answer key was released recently and results are expected next.

BPSC 69th CCE Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce results of the 69th Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination (BPSC 69th Integrated CCE 2023) on the website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The final answer key was released recently and results are expected next.

BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates
BPSC 69th Integrated CCE Prelims Result 2023 Live Updates(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam was held on September 30 from 12 pm to 2 pm.

The exam is being held for a total of 475 vacancies. When announced, the direct link to check results will be shared here.

BPSC is also expected to publish individual scorecards of the examination on onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Follow this live blog for all the latest information on the BPSC CCE Prelims exam and results

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 01, 2023 03:50 PM IST

    BPSC CCE result 2023: Important websites

    1. bpsc.bih.nic.in
    2. onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
  • Nov 01, 2023 03:25 PM IST

    BPSC 69th CCE prelims result 2023: Final answer key

    The final answer key of BPSC 69th CCE Prelims was released on October 29. Results are expected next on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Topics
bpsc.bih.nic.in bpsc exam result. + 1 more
ByHT Education Desk

