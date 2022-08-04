BPSC headmaster recruitment result announced at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result for the post of Headmaster recruitment exam 2022. Interested candidates can download their results from the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Headmaster written exam was held on May 31, 2022 across 25 exam centres in Patna. A total of 13,055 candidates appeared for the exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6421 posts of Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools in Bihar.

Result can be accessed by keying in candidate’s roll number and date of birth.

421 candidates have been declared qualified. The marks of the candidates who appeared for the exam will be displayed on the official website under the “marks sheet” column.

Here’s how to download

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the result link for ‘Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. (Advt. No. 02/2022)‘

The Headmaster result will display on your screen

Check and download the result for future purposes

