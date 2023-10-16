BPSC Teacher Result 2023 Live: Bihar TRE results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Teacher Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will announce BPSC Teacher Result 2023 in due course of time. The date and time of release of Bihar TRE results have not been shared by the Commission yet. The results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres.
The final answer key was released on October 15, 2023 for all languages.
This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details below.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 16, 2023 12:02 PM IST
BPSC TRE result 2023: Where to check
- Oct 16, 2023 11:57 AM IST
BPSC Teacher Answer Key: Final answer key out
- Oct 16, 2023 11:54 AM IST
BPSC TRE exam held in August, answer key released
- Oct 16, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Bihar Teacher Result: How to check scores?
Open the website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.
The result link will be displayed on the home page.
Login using the required details and check your result online.
- Oct 16, 2023 11:46 AM IST
BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Over 1.5 lakh vacancies
In this phase of Teacher recruitment, BPSC aims to fill a total of 1,70,461 vacancies.
- Oct 16, 2023 11:43 AM IST
BPSC Teacher Result: Login credentials required
Keep your application number/registratioh number, password and email address ready. Any of these information will be required to check TRE results.
- Oct 16, 2023 11:40 AM IST
BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Date and time
