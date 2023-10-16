News / Education / Exam Results / BPSC Teacher Result 2023 Live: Bihar TRE results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in
BPSC Teacher Result 2023 Live: Bihar TRE results awaited at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Oct 16, 2023 12:02 PM IST
BPSC Teacher Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar TRe results awaited. Follow the blog for updates.

BPSC Teacher Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar Public Service Commission will announce BPSC Teacher Result 2023 in due course of time. The date and time of release of Bihar TRE results have not been shared by the Commission yet. The results when declared can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres.

The final answer key was released on October 15, 2023 for all languages.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link and other details below.

  • Oct 16, 2023 12:02 PM IST

    BPSC TRE result 2023: Where to check

    bpsc.bih.nic.in

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    BPSC Teacher Answer Key: Final answer key out

    BPSC Teacher Answer Key has been released. The final answer key is available at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:54 AM IST

    BPSC TRE exam held in August, answer key released

    BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment exam in August. Answer key, OMR sheets have been published and results are expected on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    Bihar Teacher Result: How to check scores?

    Open the website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

    The result link will be displayed on the home page.

    Login using the required details and check your result online.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Over 1.5 lakh vacancies

    In this phase of Teacher recruitment, BPSC aims to fill a total of 1,70,461 vacancies.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    BPSC Teacher Result: Login credentials required

    Keep your application number/registratioh number, password and email address ready. Any of these information will be required to check TRE results.

  • Oct 16, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    BPSC Teacher Result 2023: Date and time

    BPSC Teacher Result 2023 date and time has been released. The result when released can be checked on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

