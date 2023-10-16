Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for School Teacher written examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023 out at bpsc.bih.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The final answer keys have been released for all the subjects. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC TRE Final Answer Key 2023 links available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BPSC conducted the school teacher recruitment examination from August 24 to August 26 in two shifts from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and from 3: 30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. across the state at various exam centres.

The provisional answer key was released on September 1 and the objection window was opened from September 5 to September 11 and then again from September 18 to September 20, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 1,70,461 vacancies of Teachers in Bihar. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.

