BSEH DElEd July 2023 result released at bseh.org.in, here's link to check

The Board of School Education Haryana has released the D.El.Ed Examination July 2023 results on October 13. Concerned students and teachers can check the results on the official website at bseh.org.in. Haryana D.El.Ed Exam July 2023 Results Released, Check Now

A total of 32,349 student-teachers appeared for the admission year- 2020-22, 2021-23 and 2022-24 first and second year (regular/re-appear) and admission year- 2016 to 2019 Mercy Chance examinations of July 2023.

Board Chairman Dr V.P. Yadav told in a press conference that in the admission year 2022-2024 a total of 16,849 first-year (regular), student-teachers were enrolled, out of which 8,013 passed. The overall pass percentage was 47.56%.

In the admission year 2021-2023, a total of 11,272, second-year (regular) students-teachers appeared, out of which 7,711 passed, with a pass percentage of 68.41% and in the admission year 2021-2023 a total of 2,816 first years (re-appear), students-teachers appeared, in which 1,622 passed, whose pass percentage was 57.60%.

BSEH DElEd July 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana D.El.Ed July Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to reappear for January 2024 D.El.Ed exam can apply for it from October 17 to October 31 without any late fees. Candidates can submit applications from November 1 to November 7, 2023, with late costs of ₹100; from November 8 to November 14, with late fees of ₹300; and from November 15 to November 21, with late fees of Rs1000.

The application fees for D.El.Ed Re-appear exam is ₹800- per subject and in more than one subject (re-appear) the examination fee is ₹200 per additional subject and the maximum examination fee is ₹2000.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON