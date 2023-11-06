close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / BSF Constable Tradesmen results released at www.bsf.gov.in, here's direct link

BSF Constable Tradesmen results released at www.bsf.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 06, 2023 06:25 PM IST

BSF declares results for Constable Tradesmen exam 2023.

The Border Security Force (BSF) declared exam results for the post of Constable (Tradesmen) On November 6. Candidates who have appeared for the Constable Tradesmen examination can check the results through the official website at www.bsf.gov.in.

Direct link to BSF Constable Tradesmen results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Direct link to BSF Constable Tradesmen results(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The written examination for the post of constable (Tradesmen) was conducted on August 28.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Direct link to check result

BSF Constable Tradesmen results 2023: Know how to check

To check the Constable Tradesmen results, follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.bsf.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “DECLARATION OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION RESULT (COMPUTER BASED TEST) FOR THE POST OF CONSTABLE (TRADESMEN) IN BSF 2023 - BSF ACY TEKANPUR”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the results

Take print for future reference.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out