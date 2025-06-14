Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd entrance results out, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 14, 2025 07:49 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, predeledraj2025.in.

BSTC Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2025 Live: Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU) Kota has announced the pre-DElEd entrance examination results. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, predeledraj2025.in. The direct link is given below. Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd result 2025 live updates.

BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd entrance results out (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd entrance results out (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The entrance test was conducted on June 1, 2025. It was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The provisional answer key for the pre-DElEd exam was released on June 5 and the last date to raise objection was June 9, 2025. The final answer key was released on June 12, 2025. The result of the test has been prepared using the final answer key. 

How to check BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2025

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the BSTC Rajasthan pre DElEd at predeledraj2025.in.

Click on the result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on the submit button and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download it.

Download the result page. 

Here is the direct link to check the result.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result.
