BTEUP results 2022 out for even semester, annual & back paper exams, get link

The department of technical education has declared the June examination results of even semester/annual examination/back paper/special back paper examinations. Interested candidates can now check their result at the official website urise.up.gov.in

The examination was conducted from June 25 to July 18, 2022 across 398 examination centres.

A total of 287935 candidates registered for the examination, out of which 275492 appeared for the exam.

Total pass percentage of candidates stood at 66.05 percent. Students can access their results by keying in their enrollment number.

Priya Gupta topped the June 2022 annual exam with 87.24%. Mohd. Kuresh secured the second position with a percentage of 86.10%.

Similarly, Vaishnavi Jaiswal topped the June 2022 semester exam with 91%.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website urise.up.gov.in

Click on the BTEUP result link

Key in your enrolment number and login

Your result will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link here. Click here.