BTSC ITI Trade Instructor 2024 results declared, here's the direct link to check score
Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.
The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) declared the results of the ITI Trade Instructors on June 13, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.
According to the official notification, the results of the candidates who appeared for the exam on 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9th of January 2024 will be published on the official website.
Candidates can check their results from the official website by logging in using their credentials and obtain the information about being qualified or not qualified. Officials also informed that candidates who do not obtain the minimum qualifying marks have been disqualified.
Steps to download the scorecard:
Visit the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in
Look out for the link to check Trade Instructors 2024 results on the home page and click it
A new page appears and candidates will be asked to submit their login credentials like user id and password
Feed in the key details
On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view their scorecard on the screen
Verify the details on the scorecard and save the page
Download the page and take a print out of the score card for future needs
For more information, visit the official website.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News