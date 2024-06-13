 BTSC ITI Trade Instructor 2024 results declared, here's the direct link to check score - Hindustan Times
BTSC ITI Trade Instructor 2024 results declared, here's the direct link to check score

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 13, 2024 03:42 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) declared the results of the ITI Trade Instructors on June 13, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official notification, the results of the candidates who appeared for the exam on 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9th of January 2024 will be published on the official website. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
According to the official notification, the results of the candidates who appeared for the exam on 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9th of January 2024 will be published on the official website.

According to the official notification, the results of the candidates who appeared for the exam on 1, 2, 3, 4, 8 and 9th of January 2024 will be published on the official website.

DIRECT LINK to check score

Candidates can check their results from the official website by logging in using their credentials and obtain the information about being qualified or not qualified. Officials also informed that candidates who do not obtain the minimum qualifying marks have been disqualified.

Steps to download the scorecard:

Visit the official website of BTSC at btsc.bihar.gov.in

Look out for the link to check Trade Instructors 2024 results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to submit their login credentials like user id and password

Feed in the key details

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view their scorecard on the screen

Verify the details on the scorecard and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the score card for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
