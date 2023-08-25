News / Education / Exam Results / Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses released, direct link here

Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses released, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 25, 2023 03:09 PM IST

Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses has been declared. The direct link is given below.

University of Calcutta has declared Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses on August 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses released, direct link here
Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses released, direct link here

The results have been declared for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2023 (Under CBCS). To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Calcutta University Result 2023

Calcutta University Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.
  • Click on Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination for both B.A and B.Sc fourth semester was conducted in August 2023. The examination was started on August 8 and ended on August 19, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Calcutta University.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out