University of Calcutta has declared Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses on August 25, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in. Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses released, direct link here

The results have been declared for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2023 (Under CBCS). To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Calcutta University Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of WB Results at wbresults.nic.in.

Click on Calcutta University Result 2023 for B.A, B.Sc courses link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination for both B.A and B.Sc fourth semester was conducted in August 2023. The examination was started on August 8 and ended on August 19, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Calcutta University.

