CAT 2025 Result Live: IIM CAT results likely soon at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to check

The Common Admission Test was held on November 30, 2025. The exam was held at at 339 test centres across 170 cities in India. The duration of the test was 120 minutes. The time allotted for each section was 40 minutes. The exam comprised of 3 sections- VARC, DILR and QA. Around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

The CAT 2025 provisional answer key was released on December 4 and the objection window opened on December 8, 2025. The objection management window closed on December 10, 2025.

The final answer key was released December 17, 2025. A total of 187 objections were received out of which only 1 objection was accepted. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.