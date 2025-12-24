CAT 2025 Result Live: IIM CAT results likely soon at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to check
CAT 2025 Result Live: IIM CAT results likely to be out soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on direct link, how to check and more.
CAT 2025 Result Live: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode is expected to announce CAT 2025 Result soon. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check the results on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. As per various media reports, the CAT 2025 results will be announced on December 24, 2025. The link to check scorecard will be available at 6 pm today....Read More
The Common Admission Test was held on November 30, 2025. The exam was held at at 339 test centres across 170 cities in India. The duration of the test was 120 minutes. The time allotted for each section was 40 minutes. The exam comprised of 3 sections- VARC, DILR and QA. Around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.
The CAT 2025 provisional answer key was released on December 4 and the objection window opened on December 8, 2025. The objection management window closed on December 10, 2025.
The final answer key was released December 17, 2025. A total of 187 objections were received out of which only 1 objection was accepted. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
CAT 2025 Result Live: Official website
CAT 2025 Result Live: iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2025 Result Live: How to download scorecards?
Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.
Click on CAT Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need
