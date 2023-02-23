CBSE CTET Result 2023: Where, how to check December exam scores

Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce CTET December exam results soon. Once announced, candidates can check it on ctet.nic.in. There is no alternative website to check CBSE CTET 2023 result.

According to some reports, CBSE will declare CTET results by the end of February. However, CBSE has not made any official announcement in this regard.

The exam was conducted from December 28, 2022 to February 7, 2023. The preliminary answer key was released on February 14 and the objection window was closed on February 17, 2023.

Along with results, the board is also expected to announce final answer keys.

CTET Result 2023: How to check scores

Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.

Click on CTET Result link on the home page.

Enter your login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check result and download the page.

For more information regarding CTET, candidates should visit CBSE websites, ctet.nic.in and cbse.nic.in.