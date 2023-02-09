CDAC C-CAT Result 2023: Ranks to be announced today on cdac.in

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) will announce results of the Common Admission Test (C-CAT) for PG Diploma admission today, February 9. Candidates can check C-CAT ranks on cdac.in, once released.

The examination was conducted on January 28 and January 29.

Candidates can select courses and centres for the first round of counselling between February 9 and 15.

First round of seat allocation result will be declared on February 17, second round result will be announced on February 27 and third round results will be out on March 9. After seat allotment results, selected candidates will have to make payment of the first installment course fee, which is ₹10,000 + GST.

How to check CDAC C-CAT 2023 ranks

Visit the CDAC official website, cdac.in.

Go to education and training.

Go to PG diploma courses.

Open the result link.

Enter your login details.

Submit and view result.

C-DAC admit students to the following Post Graduate Diploma programmes of six months duration through C-CAT:

PG Diploma in Advanced Computing (PG-DAC)

PG Diploma in Mobile Computing (PG-DMC)

PG Diploma in VLSI Design (PG-DVLSI)

PG Diploma in IT Infrastructure, Systems and Security (PG-DITISS)

PG Diploma in Geoinformatics (PG-DGi)

PG Diploma in Embedded System Design (PG-DESD)

PG Diploma in Internet of Things(PG-DIoT)

PG Diploma in Big Data Analytics (PG-DBDA)

PG Diploma in Artificial Intelligence(PG-DAI))

PG Diploma in Advanced Secure Software Development(PG-DASSD)

PG Diploma in Robotics & Allied Technologies (PG-DRAT).