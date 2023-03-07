Home / Education / Exam Results / CEED 2023 result announced by IIT Bombay, check on ceed.iitb.ac.in

CEED 2023 result announced by IIT Bombay, check on ceed.iitb.ac.in

exam results
Published on Mar 07, 2023 08:59 AM IST

Candidates can check CEED result on ceed.iitb.ac.in. Direct link is given below.

CEED 2023 result announced by IIT Bombay, check on ceed.iitb.ac.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Education Desk

CEET 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced results of the Common Entrance Examination for Design or CEED 2023. Candidates can check it on ceed.iitb.ac.in. Direct link is given below.

The entrance exam will be held on January 22 from 9 am to 12 pm.

Question paper was released on January 22 and draft answer key was published on January 24.

Final answer key was released on January 30.

CEED result 2023 direct link.

How to check CEED 2023 result

  1. Go to ceed.iitb.ac.in.
  2. Open the result link.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Submit and download result.

CEED 2023 score card can be downloaded from March 11, 2023 from the candidate portal. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.

Meanwhile, IIT Bombay has revised syllabi of CEED and UCEED exams from 2024. Candidates can visit websites and check it.

