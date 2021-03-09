CEED results 2021 declared at ceed.iitb.ac.in, here's direct link to check

CEED results 2021: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2021 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the CEED entrance examination can check their results online at ceed.iitb.ac.in.

The UCEED and CEED 2021 entrance exams were conducted on January 17, 2021.

Direct link to check CEED results 2021.

How to check CEED results 2021:

Visit the official website at ceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CEED 2021 Results Released"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The CEED results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its printout for future use.